CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died Thursday morning after a stabbing in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said officers responded to a reported assault in the 4600 block of Willard Street around 3:42 a.m. where they found a “male victim” suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No additional details about the victim or a potential suspect were immediately released.

