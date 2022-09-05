CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was found shot to death near a gas station in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Rahmiek D. Brown, 28, was identified as the person killed.

Police said officers responded to a “person down” call around 2:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of W Sugar Creek Rd.

When they arrived, officers said they found Brown shot. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

CMPD did not mention a potential motive or suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.