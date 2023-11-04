IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old is dead and a 20-year-old was injured after the pair were shot inside their vehicle over the weekend in Troutman, police said.

Around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to 520 North Main Street for a report of two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Zachary Craig, 20, of Charlotte, and Alexander Hipple, 18 of Mooresville, were both shot in the 200 block of Mills Avenue while driving in Craig’s vehicle.

Craig was able to drive to 520 North Main Street where he sought help at the Food Lion located at that address, police said.

Hipple died as a result of his injuries, Troutman Police said on Monday. Craig was transported to a regional medical center where he was treated and has since been released.

The Troutman Police Department has requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in this homicide case.

“Investigators with our department and SBI agents are currently following up on several leads,” Troutman Police said.

There is no suspect information that can be released at this time, authorities said.