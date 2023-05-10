GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police responded to an armed robbery report at a Gaston County mall Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

The initial call was received by authorities around 7:15 p.m., and the incident happened at the Hibbett Sports in Eastridge Mall.

Police say the suspect reportedly had a handgun, took cash out of the registers, and fled.

The suspect is at-large, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials advised a heavy police presence would be in the area.