CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said one person died on South Boulevard late Monday night.

The location was close to the Mcdonald’s in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.

Authorities were called to the 7000 block of South Boulevard. The news comes after a deadly weekend in Mecklenburg County. On Saturday, authorities found 55-year-old Cornelius resident James Johnson dead at the scene.

On Monday, officers said 19-year-old Geovany Munoz and 53-year-old Arnaldo Munoz were arrested and face first-degree murder charges. An initial investigation revealed the victim and the suspects were neighbors, and the shooting resulted from a dispute between the parties.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will follow.