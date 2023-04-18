GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are searching for a suspect after a double-shooting in Gastonia Tuesday night.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring two victims on the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive.

Police say one of the people shot was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition; the other is stable.

QCN is on the scene and can see a helicopter searching the area in what is considered to be an ‘extensive search.’ Authorities are asking neighbors to stay indoors.

Singletary is described as a 6’2″ man with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 223 pounds.

With any information, call 911 immediately.