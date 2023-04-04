HICKORY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say they are searching for 18-year-old Toland Huff Jr. in connection to the shooting.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on April 3rd., an officer on patrol reported hearing several gunshots in the 900 block of South Center Street. Officers found a victim, 18-year-old Niquezion Shuford, who was hiding in the Dana Mini Mart.

Witnesses say a light-colored SUV pulled up beside Shuford as he walking when the passenger of the car hopped out with a rifle and began to shoot at Shuford.

Shuford was not injured, officers say. Bystanders identified the shooter as 18-year-old Toland Huff Jr.

Police say Huff is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits for this shooting. He is currently out on bond for a shooting at the Sunny Valley Apartments on March 14th.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551 or contact T. Johnson

directly at 828-261-2619 or at tjohnson@hickorync.gov.