DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are asking for help identifying the suspects responsible for two home burglaries in Davidson that occurred Sunday night.

According to the Davidson Police Department, the burglaries happened between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on April 16 in the 19000 block of Overleaf Lane.

Detectives ask that community members in the area review their doorbell cameras and other surveillance devices to identify the suspects or a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle involved could be a light-colored or white SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee or Dodge Durango, with a dark-colored or missing gas cap.

Anyone with information or video footage from the timeframe the crimes occurred is asked to share with police at policeinfo@townofdavidson.org or by calling 704-892-5131.