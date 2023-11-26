ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Central North Carolina say are looking for a man who forced his way into a bank during a theft last weekend.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Truist Bank at 205 Whitfield St. in Enfield, according to a news release from the Enfield Police Department.

The release said the man “forced entry” into the bank and that police needed help “identifying a thief.”

Photo from Enfield Police Department

Photo from Enfield Police Department

Photo from Enfield Police Department

Photo from Enfield Police Department

Photo from Enfield Police Department

Police did not say what was taken during the incident.

Four photos were released of the man who was wearing a gray hoodie and a blue medical mask.

The photos were taken in the drive-up lanes of the bank and included an image of the man appearing to hold a large rock. One image also appeared to show some damage to the drive-up teller window of the bank in the Halifax County town.

“Any information received will be considered confidential and persons calling may remain anonymous,” the news release said.

Officers said anyone who knows the man should contact the Enfield Police Department during regular business hours at 252-445-5122, or after hours contact Chief Johnson at 252-886-0225.