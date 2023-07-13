LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in connection to a reported shoplifting incident.

The theft happened at an Ulta in Indian Land, deputies said. Those pictured above are wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option #4. Tips can be made anonymously, deputies said.

Since July 5, 2023, the sheriff’s office has reported several robberies at Ulta. The first was on July 5, then a second on July 10, and a third incident on July 13.