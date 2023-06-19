GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said used a cloned credit card at a Chick-fil-A.

Police said the suspect used the cloned credit card to fraudulently buy several gift cards at the Chick-fil-A located along Cox Road.

Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-861-8000. Authorities said callers could be eligible for a cash reward. You can remain anonymous.