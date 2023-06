ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rock Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said threatened another at a local ATM.

The incident happened at the Mr. Express store ATM. Police said the man threatened another person at the location and said he was going to take their money.

Anyone with information is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.