CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said was involved in a shooting in east Charlotte.

The man is accused of being involved in a shooting that happened on June 9, 2023, around 2:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Sunridge Lane.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 704-334-1600. Callers can remain anonymous. A cash reward may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this case.