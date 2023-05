Gastonia Police are looking for these suspects connected to an assaults. (Gastonia Police Dept.)

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects who reportedly committed assault outside a restaurant.

Police say the suspects committed felony assault on a 27-year-old man outside restaurant on Remount Road. The victim is not seriously injured.

If anyone has information on the suspects, call 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a reward and may remain anonymous.