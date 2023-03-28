CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers seized more than 100 grams of cocaine, $11,000 in cash and a stolen handgun after a months-long drug investigation in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers on Sunday raided a home on the 3200 block of Arklow Road.

40-year-old Brandon Watkins, who had warrants for first-degree burglary and assault on a female, was taken into custody.

Watkins was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and trafficking cocaine.