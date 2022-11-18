CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are set to discuss a recent arrest in a sexual assault investigation on Friday.

Authorities did not go into detail about what case the arrest stemmed from.

In September, Queen City News reported an incident involving a woman fighting off an attempted rape near McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte.

That assault happened just before 11 a.m. on Sept. 7. The woman reportedly told police that a man assaulted her and tried to rape her while she was out for a walk.

Police said the victim was able to fight the person off and get to a cell phone to call 911.

Investigators called the incident a “random act.”

As of November 18, there had been no known arrests related to the assault.

Queen City News will carry CMPD’s news conference live online at 2 p.m.