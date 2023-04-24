CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers worked to resolve a situation at a senior living facility in west Charlotte after shots were fired from inside an apartment late Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the de-escalation efforts were ongoing Monday morning at the Mulberry Senior Living Apartments in the 5900 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

Calls reportedly came in around 11 p.m. Sunday after someone fired shots from inside an apartment.

Police said no one was struck or hurt by the gunfire.

CMPD said the person was taken into custody peacefully and was being evaluated by Medic.