GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Kannapolis man and a Gastonia woman are in trouble after a motel room bust involving six different kinds of drugs, authorities said.

Gastonia Police said William Meeks, 45, and Michelle Bailey, 40, are facing drug trafficking offenses after officers executed a search warrant on their motel room.

Officers responded to a Broadcast Street motel following complaints of a strong marijuana smell emanating from one of the rooms in the early morning hours of April 9.

Gastonia officers located the room and identified the occupants as Meeks and Bailey. While speaking with the pair, officers said they observed suspected narcotics in the room.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the motel room. They found close to a quarter pound of Fentanyl, 87 grams of methamphetamine, 67 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 20 grams of marijuana, five grams of crack cocaine, and more than $1,000 in cash.

Meeks and Bailey were arrested and charged with numerous drug-related offenses, including trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. Both are in the Gaston County jail on $200,000 bonds.