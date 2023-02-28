COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Prosecution is set to begin calling their final witnesses Tuesday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, gave emotional testimony Monday as the defense’s last called witness in the double-murder trial.

John Marvin cried as he recalled cleaning up his nephew’s remains from the walls and floor of the feed room. He said that as he cleaned, he spoke to Paul and promised that he would find whoever was responsible. He said as of now, he has not fulfilled that promise.

John Marvin Murdaugh, younger brother of Alex Murdaugh, wipes a tear while giving his testimony by defense attorney Jim Griffin during the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on day 25 of Monday, February 27, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

The defense also called two forensic experts to the stand, both offering some counter opinions to testimony offered by state witnesses.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Jonathan Eisenstat testified that he believed the shot that killed Paul was a contact shot to the back of Paul’s head. He testified that the path mapped out by Dr. Ellen Riemer — the pathologist who conducted the autopsies — is not consistent with Paul’s injuries. Dr. Eisenstat said that he agreed with Riemer on most of her other findings, but that Paul’s fatal shot was “textbook contact shot to the back of the head.”

Prosecution asked Eisenstat if he performed autopsies on the victims himself. He said no. They pointed out that he is getting paid over $10,000 to testify, while Dr. Riemer conducted what they say was an independent autopsy.

Timothy Palmbach, a crime scene reconstruction expert, agreed with Eisenstat’s assessment. He says evidence at the crime scene — including bloodspatter analysis of the room — indicates the shot came from the back of the head. Palmbach also testified that the totality of the evidence favors a two-shooter theory. He said that whoever delivered that fatal shot to Paul likely would’ve been temporarily incapacitated — covered in blood/biological matter and possibly injured by ricocheting pellets — and would not have been able to quickly get out of there, pick up another gun, and go shoot Maggie. He also said that it would not make sense for one shooter to have carried two guns, and they would’ve been difficult to maneuver in such short succession. Palmbach also said that he believes — especially after visiting the crime scene — the murders took place in a very short amount of time and it does not make sense that one person could have done it all.

Prosecution pointed out that Palmbach’s findings were based on reports provided to him by the defense and that he had not read the whole case file, claiming he “only saw what the defense wanted him to see.”

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian emphasized the importance of understanding the layout and proximity of the kennels and the feed room and asked Judge Clifton Newman if the jury could take a trip to Moselle to see it firsthand. Judge Newman agreed.

The trip will be scheduled after prosecution calls their final four — maybe five — witnesses. Testimony from those witnesses is expected to be finished Tuesday or Wednesday.

12:27 p.m. – The state calls Mark Ball to the stand.

Ball is a former colleague and friend of Murdaugh. He previously testified twice, once without the jury present and once before the jury.

Waters asks if Murdaugh ever expressed distrust for SLED prior to Maggie and Paul’s murders. Ball says no. He says he thought Murdaugh had a good relationship with law enforcement.

Waters asks if Ball, who was at the scene the night of the murders, had conversations with Murdaugh about the events of the night. Ball says yes, several.

Ball says he recalls Murdaugh saying he checked Maggie and then Paul before calling 911, then his story changed to going to Paul first. Ball says he didn’t know if maybe Murdaugh just misremembered. But he says it was clear to him that he checked the bodies then called 911.

The first time Ball head Murdaugh admit that he was at the kennels the night of the murders was when Murdaugh testified.

12:14 p.m. – Defense asks if McManigal recorded any of the experiments so he could show his results. McManigal said it didn’t even cross his mind.

The defense asks if McManigal brought the phone he used for testing with him today. McManigal says no.

Defense asks if someone is going to throw a phone out the window, don’t they have to pick the phone up to throw it? McManigal says yes, but it will not wake if the phone is picked up aggressively.

Defense asks if anyone was with McManigal to confirm his results. McManigal says no.

Defense asks if McManigal has ever performed an experiment like this before. McManigal says no. Defense asks if McManigal is an engineer or has any more knowledge on conducting a physical experiment on a phone than anyone else. McManigal says no to both.

Defense moves to strike the expert qualification. They say they agreed that McManigal is an expert in extracting data from cell phones, not in conducting physical experiments on phones. The motion is overruled.

12:05 p.m. – The state calls Paul McManigal to the stand.

Paul McManigal

He is an expert in cell phone forensics and a sergeant with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. McManigal previously testified. He redacted Murdaugh’s cell phone records to remove attorney-client information.

The state questions McManigal about the “raise to wake” function on an iPhone, which turns the screen on when the phone is picked up.

Prosecution asked McManigal to look into the “raise to wake” function more after testimony from the defense’s cell phone forensic expert, Micah Sturgis.

McManigal tested whether the phone wakes up when the phone is picked up or moved “aggressively.” He did tests with an iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is the same phone as Maggies. The iOS software on his phone was slightly newer than Maggie’s.

McManigal said he tested various movements; he threw the phone like a frisbee, tossed it end over end, etc. He said the results were not the same every time.

He said that based on his results, the screen does not turn on most of the time when the phone is tossed like a frisbee.

12:00 p.m. – Defense begins cross-examination.

They confirm that Smalls has known Murdaugh for years.

Griffin asks if Smalls knew that Murdaugh was issued a badge for his position as assistant solicitor. Smalls says he did not know that.

Griffin asks if Smalls knows if Anthony Russel (a captain during Small’s time and the current Hampton County Sheriff) gave Murdaugh permission. Smalls says he doesn’t know.

Griffin asks if Smalls knew that several people in his agency were very close to Murdaugh. Smalls says that he knew they knew each other, but he didn’t know how close they were.

Smalls reiterates that he did not, at any point, have any knowledge that Murdaugh had blue lights in his vehicle.

11:57 a.m. – The state calls TC Smalls to the stand.

TC Smalls

Smalls is the former Hampton County Sheriff.

Waters asks if Smalls ever had a conversation with Murdaugh about installing blue lights in their personal vehicle. Smalls says no, he has never had a conversation with anyone about that.

Smalls says that Murdaugh never approached him about threats related to the boat case either.

11:17 a.m. – Court resumes. Harpootlian presents an autopsy photo taken by Riemer.

The photo is of the wound to Paul’s left shoulder, which Riemer describes as an entrance shotgun wound. Harpootlian asks about packing material Riemer explains that packing material, along with wadding, helps keep shotgun pellets together before they spread out. There is packing material present in the photo. Riemer did not note it in her autopsy report. She says she doesn’t write every little thing in her report because it would go on forever. She says the wadding was not particularly important to her, but she believes it supports her theory of it being an entrance wound.

Harpootlian asks if any of the material was removed for forensic examination. Riemer says no.

Harpootlian asks if Riemer took a photo of the brain or X-rays of the brain. Riemer says no. She says she does regret not taking more photos, but taking an X-ray of the brain was not necessary because she felt confident in her conclusion. Harpootlian asks how many cases Riemer has been involved in that weren’t suicides where the brain was completely blown out of the head. Riemer says very few.

Harpootlian begins asking about the number of pellets in a shotgun and about ballistics. Dr. Riemer says that she does not feel comfortable answering questions about that topic because it is outside of her area of expertise.

Harpootlian asks why Riemer didn’t shave the head. She says she didn’t because she was confident the wound to the top of the head was an exit wound. Harpootlian says that had she shaved the head, she could’ve seen if there was stippling or soot. She says she did not investigate further because she was confident it was an exit wound.

Harpootlian asks if an autopsy report should be able to be read by an independent pathologist to verify conclusions. Riemer says yes. She says if other people don’t agree with her findings, she is okay with that, because she doesn’t have to convince people. She says a reasonable pathologist would likely come to the same conclusion.

Harpootlian asks if Riemer has met with Dr. Kinsey to discuss his findings. She says she did once. She says she told Kinsey that she had already come to her conclusions based on the autopsies.

10:57 a.m. – The jury is sent to the jury room for a break.

10:47 a.m. – Defense begins cross-examination. Harpootlian confirms that Riemer took pictures. Riemer says yes, and now she wishes she took more.

They discuss notes and autopsy diagrams. She says that the notes and diagrams are not meant for other people. They are more for her while she is conducting the autopsy. She says that sometimes they are not even accurate because she might write something down that she later discovers is incorrect.

Harpootlian asks about the contact wound theory put forth Monday by Dr. Eisenstat. She says that her findings on Paul are not consistent with a contact wound. She says that her findings are not theoretical.

10:26 a.m. – The state calls Dr. Ellen Riemer to the stand.

Dr. Ellen Riemer

Dr. Riemer is the MUSC pathologist who performed Maggie and Paul’s autopsies. She has previously given extensive testimony.

They confirm that Riemer performed the autopsies at the request of the Colleton County coroner, not the prosecution or defense.

Waters asks Riemer to explain why Dr. Jonathan Eisenstat, who testified yesterday, was wrong. First they go over Maggie.

Riemer and Eisenstat agreed on almost all aspects of Maggie’s wounds, except for the path of one wound. Eisenstat believed it went in through her head from a downward angle and exited under her breast. Riemer believes the wound came in under her left breast, went into her chin, and exited through her head. Riemer says that she was able to observe things during the autopsy that someone not doing the autopsy would not see. She says that she noted those findings in her report, but Eisenstat must have overlooked them or not considered them.

They discuss Paul. Eisenstat said that it was clear to him that the fatal wound to Paul was a contact shotgun wound to the back/top of the head that exited under his ear and went through his shoulder. Riemer says that is backward. She believes the shot grazed his shoulder, went in his jaw/under his ear, and exited the back of his head. She says the fact that his forehead and some delicate bones in the face were not fractured is evidence that it was not a contact wound. She says that the damage to Paul was severe, but a contact shotgun wound would’ve produced even more catastrophic damage.

10:08 a.m. – Defense begins cross-examination. Harpootlian asks if Crosby has ever ridden Moselle with Murdaugh.

Crosby says he has been dove hunting and ridden around the property. Harpootlian asks if they carried weapons. Crosby says yes. Harpootlian asks if they carried weapons suited for hogs. Crosby says no. Harpootlian asks if it would be unheard of to ride around the property without a weapon suited for hogs. Crosby says no.

Harpootlian asks about Murdaugh’s story the night of the murders. He asks if, because of the traumatic experience, Murdaugh could’ve gotten some things in his story wrong. Harpootlian asks if, in Crosby’s line of work dealing with personal injury cases, people sometimes get things wrong. Crosby says that can be the case. However, he says in his experience, people try to be accurate with details because they know it is important to their case. Harpootlian points out that typically those interviews aren’t conducted right after the traumatic experience, at the scene of the traumatic experience. Crosby agrees that is true, but says they also use interviews conducted directly after by agencies like Highway Patrol.

Harpootlian asks how much Crosby has had to pay back out of pocket to cover Murdaugh’s stolen funds. He asks if Crosby is angry at him. Crosby says he was angry, but he has found a way to move past it. He says that he doesn’t have any feelings because he doesn’t want to carry around that anger with him. Crosby says that if Harpootlian is implying he is trying to shade the truth because he is angry about money, he is wrong.

Harpootlian asks if Crosby was aware of Murdaugh’s drug problem. Crosby says he was not.

Harpootlian asks about Murdaugh’s emotions when trying a case. Crosby says Murdaugh, his father, and his grandfather were all theatrical in the courtroom.

9:52 a.m. – The jury is brought in. The state calls Ronnie Crosby to the stand.

Ronnie Crosby

Crosby is Murdaugh’s longtime friend and former law partner. He previously testified as a state witness.

Waters asks if Crosby has ridden properties looking for hogs with Paul. Crosby says that he has mostly ridden with Paul on his property. He says they generally took a rifle while looking for hogs. Paul was fond of the 300-Blackout, according to Crosby.

Waters asks if Murdaugh had a good relationship with law enforcement. Crosby says that he believed Murdaugh did.

Waters asks if Crosby, who was at the scene the night of the murders, went over the events of that night with Murdaugh. Crosby said he did several times. He said Murdaugh told him he checked the bodies before calling 911.

Crosby says that the first time he heard Murdaugh admit that he was down at the kennels around 8:44 p.m. was during his testimony.

Waters asks about Murdaugh’s relationship with Barrett Boulware, a business partner, friend, and someone Murdaugh stole money from. Crosby said that Boulware had colon cancer and was going to die. He says Murdaugh knew it was bad and still stole money from Boulware. Crosby says that more money was taken even after Boulware died.

Waters asks if Crosby has tried a case with Murdaugh. Crosby says he thinks just one. Waters asks if Murdaugh got emotional during closing arguments. Crosby says that Murdaugh was “a theatrical presence in the courtroom.”

9:43 a.m. – Court is in session.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian informs Judge Clifton Newman before the jury is brought in that defense has just learned the state plans to call seven reply witnesses.

On Monday, state prosecutor Creighton Waters said he would call four, maybe five.

Harpootlian said that some, like Dr. Ellen Riemer and Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, will be repeat witnesses. Harpootlian says that there is precedent for defense to then be allowed to call additional sur-rebuttal witnesses. He asks when it will end.

Judge Newman says the state cannot retry the entire case, but it has the right to contradict certain issues brought up by the defense. Judge Newman says that it should be finely tailored so that we do not create a situation where the court will be compelled to allow sur-rebuttal by the defense. Judge Newman says that there has been so much testimony, he can’t make a prior ruling on what will be allowed. He has to deal with it on a case-by-case basis.

