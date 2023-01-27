MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is in custody after a chase that started at the Mecklenburg County line ended near Monroe, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the pursuit began after Union County law enforcement was notified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police that a stolen vehicle from the Charlotte area was entering Union County.

When deputies and Monroe Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over and fled at high speeds.

Authorities were eventually able to stop the vehicle near Old Charlotte Highway Rocky River Road and took the suspect into custody.

Local schools were temporarily placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure but have returned to normal operations, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the investigation is still in the early stages. More information was expected to be released Friday afternoon.