SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a stolen vehicle led deputies on a chase through Salisbury before fleeing on foot into a Livingstone College honors dorm building Monday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a deputy was on patrol near West Innes and Statesville Boulevard on May 1 when he saw a gold Cadillac make an illegal turn. The deputy ran the license plate and it came back stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy turned on his lights and the vehicle pulled over at a nearby BP gas station. As the deputy exited his vehicle, the driver of the Cadillac drove off.

The suspect led authorities on a pursuit through the downtown Salisbury area until it eventually went onto the Livingstone College campus.

Deputies said the driver eventually stopped near an honors dorm and fled on foot into the dorm. The Cadillac was reportedly still in drive and it struck a parked vehicle nearby.

Law enforcement searched the building and identified Jerell Cohen as the suspect. Authorities said Cohen told deputies that he had just woken up and had an airplane pillow on his neck.

He allegedly said he did not remember what room number he had been sleeping in but could take deputies to it, the sheriff’s office said.

He took them to room 207 where another man, identified as Elijah Edwards, denied that anyone other than he and his girlfriend had been in the room.

Authorities said Cohen and Edwards both later admitted lying to deputies. Cohen reportedly said that he was driving the vehicle, and deputies said Edwards admitted that he lied about knowing Cohen. Both men were arrested.

Cohen was charged with Felony Possession of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Damage to Property, Speeding, and Reckless Driving to Endanger. He was issued a $95,000 secured bond.

Cohen was charged with Felony Aid and Abet, and Resist Obstruct and Delay. He was issued a $2,500 secured bond.