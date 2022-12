RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Raeford police shot and killed a person who pulled a gun out and pointed it at them, according to Police Chief Marc Godwin.

This happened Monday night after 7 p.m. on East Sixth Street in Raeford.

“The assailant pointed a gun at two uniformed officers. The officers drew their weapons and fired at the assailant in self-defense,” Godwin said in a statement.

Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.