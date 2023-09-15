CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after multiple drugs, including “rainbow fentanyl,” were seized during a traffic stop in Charlotte last week, according to CMPD.
The incident happened on Sept. 7, when police conducted a traffic stop on a drug trafficking suspect with a fugitive warrant from South Carolina.
Officers say a search of the suspect’s car yielded about 23 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of heroin, 5 grams of crack cocaine, and nearly 60 grams of synthetic marijuana.
Police advised the suspect was charged with several counts of drug trafficking.
The DEA is warning that the appearance of “rainbow fentanyl” is targeted towards teens and younger individuals.