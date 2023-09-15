CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after multiple drugs, including “rainbow fentanyl,” were seized during a traffic stop in Charlotte last week, according to CMPD.

The incident happened on Sept. 7, when police conducted a traffic stop on a drug trafficking suspect with a fugitive warrant from South Carolina.

Officers say a search of the suspect’s car yielded about 23 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of heroin, 5 grams of crack cocaine, and nearly 60 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Drugs seized (Courtesy: CMPD) Rainbow fentanyl (Courtesy: CMPD) Drugs seized (Courtesy: CMPD)

Police advised the suspect was charged with several counts of drug trafficking.

The DEA is warning that the appearance of “rainbow fentanyl” is targeted towards teens and younger individuals.