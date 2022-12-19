RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Allegations from a lawsuit involving a whistleblower resulted in a $385,000 settlement that a Raleigh healthcare business and its owner will need to pay.

The Triangle Women’s Center and its owner, Haritha Nadendla, M.D., have agreed to pay the lump sum in order to settle a civil liability case under the False Claims Act, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

The claims allege that the practice submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits, the DOJ said. These false claims were reported to have taken place during a nearly three-year span, from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2021.

Following an investigation of the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the government did determine that the submission of such claims does violate both the Federal and state False Claims Acts.

However, while $385,000 is expected to be paid, the DOJ said that these are “allegations only” and “no determination of civil liability” has been made.