Ranlo Police charged a man after a domestic incident on Wednesday.

RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ranlo Police say a 27-year-old man faces attempted first-degree murder charges after a domestic incident Wednesday.

Authorities say they arrived at a domestic call for service at 612 Rhyne Circle around 6:30 p.m.

Ranlo Police arrested Larry Thomas McCuen, Jr., concerning a stabbing at the residence.

Emergency personnel took the victim to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for severe injuries. Officials say the victim remains in critical but stable condition.