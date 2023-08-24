CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News viewed a neighbor’s surveillance video of a man being shot and killed by Cabarrus County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night.

The neighbor allowed Queen City News Anchor Robin Kanady to view the video, but he does not yet want to share the video with the public at this time.

At timestamp 6:33 p.m. Wednesday on the neighbor’s camera, the video shows a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and multiple deputies outside of their patrol cars firing multiple rounds at him.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was killed as 34-year-old Andrew James Marlow.

Kanady spoke with Marlow’s mom by phone Thursday afternoon and reported his mom kept repeating, “I don’t understand” when speaking about the shooting.

Gunshots went off along a busy stretch of Odell School Road Wednesday night.

“You hear that at a firing range but definitely not in a residential neighborhood at all,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified told Queen City News.

The neighbor was outside and saw deputies in tactical gear moving in.

“Obviously, it was serious enough that they brought in the SRT team and came blazing through my front yard.”

He says it all happened quickly.

“Inaudible yelling, within a half second, 15-20 shots, quite disturbing.”

Deputies won’t say what exactly led them to the home on Odell School Road Wednesday night except that they got a call about 34-year-old Andrew James Marlow, a suspect they knew had active felony warrants, so they came prepared with their Special Response Team.

The caller said Marlow was at the home.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says Marlow’s warrants include possession of a stolen firearm and felony breaking and entering and prior arrests including a domestic violence protective order and assault on a female.

Deputies say as they approached Marlow, he pulled a gun and pointed it at them, and deputies shot and killed him.

“Just lets you know that no matter where you live, it could come to your doorstep at any time,” said a neighbor.

The neighbor heard the shots.

“I’ve shot guns all my life. When you hear that many bullets and multiple guns firing at the same time, it really truly sounds like fireworks.”

He didn’t see the shots hit.

“You don’t want to see that, you can’t unsee those things.”

The neighbor wishes none of it would have happened.

“You never know what someone’s going through or their battles period, you can judge it and people do it a lot, but you just never know what’s going on or what someone’s past is.”

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case, which will also be reviewed by the District Attorney.