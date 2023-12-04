CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man wanted on numerous warrants is now facing additional charges because of what was found during his arrest, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

(CMPD)

On Sunday, December 4, officers say they arrested 26-year-old Malik Dashon Jordan during a traffic stop. Jordan was already wanted for charges of Felony Possession, Drug Trafficking and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

While searching Jordan’s car, officers found “a large amount of narcotics, almost $20,000 in cash and a Glock handgun that was loaded according to authorities.

Malik Jordan (MCSO)

In February, officials say they seized almost 24 pounds of marijuana, four guns and a Hellcat Charger found to be in Jordan’s possession.

Jordan is being held on a $75,000 secured bond and is charged with the following: