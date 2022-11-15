CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man accused of murdering his wife in May.

Authorities said that on May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up to work. The woman was found dead from gunshot wounds inside.

Conover Police investigators identified her husband, 49-year-old Donald Hodges, as the suspect.

Donald Hodges (photos courtesy of Conover Police Department)

Hodges is described as a Black male, 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 275 pounds. He was believed to have been driving a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels and NC license plate number ALL-5945.

Federal authorities said Hodges has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New York and could be living with family or close friends in those areas.

“It is imperative that we locate and apprehend Donald Hodges quickly to ensure the safety of our communities and help Tinikia’s family find closure,” said Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina Chris Edge.

Anyone with information on where Hodges could be hiding are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App.