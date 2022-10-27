CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the murder of a 46-year-old man found shot to death in southwest Charlotte last year has been raised to $40,000, according to authorities.

Edy Alvarado (CMPD)

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:54 on Oct. 9, 2021, at 10800 Southern Loop Blvd where I-485 and I-77 intersect.

Edy Alvarado was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities confirmed.

On January 19, the Crime Stoppers Unit said it received a private donation of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. That reward was increased to $40,000 on Oct. 27.

A photo of the suspects can be seen below:

Alvarado Murder Suspects (Charlotte Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.