CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was forced into the trunk of his car in a kidnapping following the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in northeast Charlotte last month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on April 28 at the gas station on the 4800 block of North Graham Street.

A man, later identified as William Morgan, is accused of robbing the store at gunpoint.

Police said Morgan forced a witness out of the store and back into the vehicle she arrived in. He also reportedly directed the driver of the vehicle to leave the store and forced him into the trunk of the car.

Police said the suspect eventually let the woman out of the car and she called CMPD.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested two suspects. The kidnapping victim was freed from the trunk.

Police said Morgan, 53, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jeremey Nash, was charged with kidnapping.