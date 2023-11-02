ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man has been charged with sexual extortion, Rock Hill Police announced on Thursday.

An investigation was launched regarding David O’Dehn, 27, following a sexual extortion report. The victim stated that O’Dehn was harassing her, following her to work, and loitering at the business. O’Dehn was also texting her and contacting her through online services, officers said.

A further investigation revealed O’Dehn distributed private images of the victim with the intent to force her to pay him money while threatening to release more images, investigators said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on October 19 and he was taken into custody on Wednesday at the Bestway Inn, according to the police report.

O’Dehn’s first court appearance is on Thursday and he is awaiting his bond hearing.