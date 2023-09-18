ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rock Hill Police are searching for a 44-year-old suspect after a Saturday homicide.

Authorities say they responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Roddey Street after hearing gunshots and a call about a shooting victim.

Police say a 47-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased later.

During an initial investigation, police said an argument occurred with a victim attempting to resolve the issue. Police say Rock Hill man Quadir Sharyf Baxter, 44, presented a firearm and fired multiple rounds.

After shooting the man, Baxter fled the scene. Authorities got warrants for Baxter on murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence soon after.

If anyone has information on Baxter’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department immediately.