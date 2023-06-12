ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man who held two people at gunpoint outside their apartment complex now faces several charges, Rock Hill Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Sunday, June 11, near the 1700 block of Alyce Lane. Two people told officers a man with a gun approached them in between their apartment and their vehicle and was angry about an incident that occurred the night before involving a female friend.

The victims then went back into the apartment for safety as the suspect took their keys from the apartment door, according to the police report.

An initial investigation identified Erskine Thompson, 52, of Rock Hill, as the suspect and he was arrested at his nearby apartment complex. Thompson faces multiple charges including cocaine possession and possession of a gun during a violent crime.