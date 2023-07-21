SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police in South Carolina are digging into the ties of Rex Heuermann, the New York accused serial killer, to Chester and York Counties, bringing a Rock Hill missing woman’s case back into the spotlight.

Almost nine years have gone by since Aaliyah Bell’s family last saw her.

“We knew there was something strange on Thursday because she didn’t come to Thanksgiving dinner,” Mahoghany Brown Hall, Bell’s aunt told Queen City News shortly after Bell disappeared in November 2014.

The 18-year-old disappeared right around Thanksgiving in 2014. She was on her way from her uncle’s house two blocks away to her godmother’s home in Rock Hill when she vanished.

“I think about her every night. I pray and I ask God because I know he knows where she is and what condition she’s in. And I ask him to help her come back home,” said Juanita Boger, Bell’s godmother, in an interview with QCN in 2018.

Rock Hill Police said they’re giving Bell’s case another look because of the ties of Rex Heuermann, an accused serial killer in New York to South Carolina.

Heuermann who owns property in Chester County was arrested last week and charged in the murders of three women on Long Island, New York’s Gilgo Beach.

“Due to the nature of the crimes regarding Heuermann and ties to Chester we decided to reach out and see if there was any information to tie him to Rock Hill and the Bell case,” said Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said right now they don’t have any reason to identify Heuermann as a suspect in Aaliyah Bell’s disappearance, but they’ll keep investigating any new leads and tips that come in.

No matter how long it takes, Bell’s family has made a promise from the start.

“We won’t give up. We won’t give up until we find her,” Bell’s loved ones told QCN in 2014.

Earlier this week, Chester County authorities said they have been assisting police in New York and the FBI with their investigation.