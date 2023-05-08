The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men last week as part of a drug investigation.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Rockingham men face multiple charges as part of a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigation last week.

Authorities executed a search warrant for illegal narcotics at a residence on Mill St. in East Rockingham this past Friday. They say the month-long investigation came from numerous complaints. Investigators arrested Bryman Gomez, 34, and Romel Tamir Kelly, 24.

Investigators located and seized 317.7 grams of methamphetamine, 52.4 grams of fentanyl, 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, 11.8 grams of marijuana, 4 Adderall pills, 102 Xanax pills, firearms (one reported stolen), and $1,109 in U.S. currency.

Gomez faces charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, possessing a stolen firearm, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Sch. II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Sch. IV controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, possession of Sch. II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, simple possession of Sch. II controlled substance, simple possession of Sch. III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Kelly faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2oz., and served failure to appear orders for arrest for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. Kelly was also served outstanding warrants for arrest for assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, and assault and battery.

Both men are in the Richmond County Jail. Gomez got a $1,000,000 bond, and Kelly received a $184,500 bond.