CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A China Grove man is facing charges after authorities said he partook in sexual acts with an animal, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators discovered 31-year-old Cody William Sprague sent an explicit video through social media that showed him taking part in sexual activity with a dog.

Deputies said the dog belonged to Sprague and his ex-girlfriend, who was reportedly unaware that the act had happened inside their home.

Detectives interviewed Sprague and he confessed to the accusations, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined that “the sexual acts were not performed on the dog, but instead on Sprague.” They said they believe the animal was never in distress.

Sprague was charged with crimes against nature. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.