A South Carolina man accused of stealing from Walmart faces several charges and almost hit a police officer with his car on Sunday.

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina man accused of stealing from Walmart faces several charges and almost hit a police officer with his car on Sunday.

On Sunday, around 4:30 p.m., Belmont officers got called to Walmart over a theft report.

When authorities arrived, they saw Justin Alejandro Martin enter a vehicle. After refusing commands to exit, he sped off and hit a patrol vehicle. He also reportedly missed hitting an officer.

Authorities attempted to slow the man with stop sticks, hitting his front left tire, but he continued to flee north on Interstate 85.

Martin made it to Queen City Drive in Charlotte, jumping out of the car with a female passenger. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police apprehended the female passenger while they caught Martin inside a hotel room.

Belmont Police say there were no injuries during the attempted stop and pursuit.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Martin is in the Gaston County Jail on an $86,000 secured bond. He faces six misdemeanor charges of theft in addition to the following: