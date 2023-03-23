CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury man received a 21-year federal prison sentence for his role in sex trafficking an underage minor across four states on Thursday.

Milton Antonio Hasty, also known as “Montana,” 31, pled guilty to the crime on Oct. 13, 2021. For over five months, Hasty and the minor victim traveled to various cities throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, where the victim engaged in commercial sex acts.

“For over five months, Hasty caused an underage girl to engage in commercial sex acts for his own profit. He trafficked the young victim across four states and made her engage in sexual activity even when she was sick, exhausted, and hungry. Hasty’s lengthy sentence reflects the appalling nature of his crime,” U.S. Attorney Dena King said in a released statement.

According to court documents and Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Hasty sex trafficked an underage female, knowing the victim was a minor, for his financial benefit. The crime occurred from Jan. 22 to June 5, 2019.

Court documents show that Hasty met the victim through a mutual female acquaintance. Hasty took photographs of the victim, posted escort advertisements online, booked hotel rooms, and arranged the victim’s sexual encounters with customers.

Hasty set up sexual encounters for the minor victim 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Hasty kept almost all the money the victim earned from these commercial sexual encounters.

Hasty is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the control of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Lindahl of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.