SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Salisbury into Charlotte, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officers responded to an alarm at Tractor Supply located at 405 S. Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

When they arrived, they saw a silver vehicle enter and then quickly exit the parking lot.

Officials said an officer attempted a traffic stop on I-85 South in case it was related to the alarm but when he turned his lights on, the suspect increased his speed to more than 100 miles per hour. Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit that led to the outskirts of Charlotte.

The suspect eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence on Anderson Street near Sugar Creek Road, Medic confirmed.

The suspect, identified as Jason Obriant Evans Jr., 30, was apprehended after trying to flee on foot from the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with:

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Possession with Intent to sell and deliver Cocaine

Possession of Methamphetamine

2 counts of Possession with Intent to sell and deliver Sch II controlled substance

Felony Possession of Sch II controlled substance

Felony Flee to elude

Resisting Public Officer

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Felony Maintain vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

Driving While License Revoked License

Reckless Driving

Speeding

Evans was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond due to a pre-trial release violation, officials said.

Meanwhile, Evans was served outstanding warrants in Union County and Mecklenburg County.

In Union County, he was given a $1,000 bond for attempting to obtain property under false pretense.

In Mecklenburg County, those warrants include:

Interfere with emergency communication

Assault on a female

False imprisonment

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Evans is also being held due to the domestic violence charges, authorities said.