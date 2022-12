SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol.

McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title of Police Officer II and was assigned to Patrol Team Baker.

Police said he has resigned from his position.