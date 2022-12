SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Salisbury Police announced they’re looking for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday.

Authorities said a robbery occurred at the F&M Bank located at W. Jake Alexander Boulevard and Lincolnton Road late Tuesday afternoon.

Salisbury Police is currently on scene in the area of W. Jake Alexander and Lincolnton Road searching for a bank robbery suspect.



There will be an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid the area while the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/4cglXhzSh8 — SalisburyPD (@SalisburyNCPD) December 13, 2022

Police stepped up their presence in the area and asked the public to avoid the bank during the investigation. There was no additional information from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.