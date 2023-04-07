Homepage

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they’re investigating the Thursday night death of a teenager after an attempted armed robbery.

Officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the 200 block of Cabarrus Avenue West before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The caller said a gunshot wound victim was at a house where a robbery occurred. Officers found Salisbury resident Xavier Nehemiah Zion Charlton, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds near the rear of the house.

Officers started giving life-saving aid to Charlton until Cabarrus County EMS arrived. Unfortunately, Charlton succumbed to his injuries, and EMS personnel pronounced him deceased upon their arrival.

The house’s resident, Nicholas Asbury, told police that two men with handguns confronted him and that he fired his gun several times, striking both individuals.

The investigation discovered that Salisbury resident Kareem Mayo, 22, was with Charlton during the incident and was shot in the hand.

Police charged the 24-year-old Asbury with felony possession of marijuana. Mayo was charged with attempted armed robbery, possessing a firearm by a felon, and shooting into an occupied property.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident should call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or to remain anonymous, call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIM.