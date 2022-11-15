ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to five years and nine months on meth-related charges, authorities said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Jessica Nesbitt was the target of a large-scale meth distribution network that spanned from Rowan County all the way to Boone, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Numerous undercover purchases of meth were made from Nesbitt and others involved, deputies said. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, Boone Police, and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Nesbitt will serve her time in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by five years probation.