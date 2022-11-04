CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The damages could have been in the tens of thousands of dollars, according to Zach Pulliam, owner of Abari Arcade Bar.

Workers were maintaining the machines and getting ready to open for business on Friday. The broken glass at the front door and the rock on the floor were not expected.

“Not to say best-case scenario since we still got robbed,” Pulliam said. “They took liquor, very cheap liquor at that.”

The surveillance video from outside of the business shows a man walking up and throwing a rock through the front door of the business and shattering the window.

Pulliam said he got a call from his alarm company a little after 4 a.m. saying his window sensor alarm was going off.

“Of course, I was mostly worried about vandalism,” Pulliam said. “I was hoping that no one came in and started smashing anything. You know if the games got smashed that’s a very hard thing to source.”

The crook didn’t go to the main floor where all the games are located.

The person went behind the bar, took some liquor, and then tried to jump up to get high-end alcohol located on the top shelf. Pulliam said there was some other stuff around the person didn’t take, and that is what makes the crime confusing.

“We had some tip-out money just sitting right in front of him, where he grabbed actual bottles, or they grabbed bottles from,” he said.

Pulliam said the business closed down in June of 2020 due to the pandemic, and just reopened in May 2022. So far, his business has been broken into twice.

He’s looking at more security options and hopes the police can catch the person responsible. Pulliam also feels showing this video helps as a deterrent for anyone making them a target.

“We have you on camera if you ever do this and maybe this guy will get found and maybe he won’t,” said Pulliam. “If somebody is going to break in, they’re going to break in. They’re going to try and find a way.”