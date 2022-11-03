ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County arrested a man wanted for animal cruelty.

Deputies said Aljaron Collins, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday after emaciated and dead cows were found in a pasture off Hardee Street.

Georgetown County deputies were called to a property on Saturday after a witness reported seeing cows roaming the streets. Three cows were found dead in the pasture and others were in distress without food or water.

Collins is now facing three charges of animal cruelty.

He was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.