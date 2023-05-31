York County deputies say a Sharon man is accused of robbing a gas station with a spray-painted Nintendo gun pistol on Tuesday. (YCSO)

SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man robbed a York County convenience store Tuesday and deputies said he used a spray-painted Nintendo Duck Hunt game pistol to commit the crime.

Authorities quickly caught David Joseph Dalesandro after they said he robbed the Sharon Kwik Stop convenience store on York Street of $300.

Deputies said Dalesandro entered the store around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told deputies that he wore a mask, wig, and hoodie sweatshirt.

The suspect showed the clerk the fake gun in his pants and then demanded money from the cash register, deputies explained.

Deputies located Dalesandro in the parking lot of Dollar General at 3272 York Highway. Deputies said they found the Nintendo game pistol in Dalesandro’s pants.

Following his arrest, deputies transported Dalesandro to the York County Detention Center.