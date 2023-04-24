FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing his father in October 2020, according to the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Circuit Court Judge D. Craig Brown sentenced Mason Yarborough to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday after a jury convicted him of murder in the killing of Chris Yarborough, 49, the solicitor’s office said. The trial began on Monday.

Mason Yarborough was 21 when he shot his father with a rifle in the garage at their home on the 2800 block of Lake City Highway, the solicitor’s office said. The shooting came after an argument that Mason had with his girlfriend.

“I am grateful for both the verdict and the sentence in this matter, as well as the sense of justice and closure both will hopefully bring to the friends and family of Chris Yarborough as they continue to struggle with such a senseless and tragic loss.” Assistant Solicitor J. Ryan White said in a news release. “This was a team effort between our agency and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, who did such a remarkable job investigating Chris Yarborough’s murder. I hope that Mason Yarborough’s conviction and subsequent life sentence send a message throughout Florence and Marion counties that those who commit violent crimes will be aggressively prosecuted by our office and brought to justice.”