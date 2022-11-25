UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.

Taylor Marie Cogdill, the mother, and Jordan Allen Thompson, the father, have been charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, according to the Union Public Safety Department.

Union police officers and Union County deputies were sent to the house on Douglas Heights at 7 a.m. for a possible overdose. Inside, they found a 2-year-old child who had “ingested some type of drug” and was unresponsive.

Union County EMS treated the child, who was then taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

There was also a three-month-old child at home at the time who was taken into protective custody, officers said.

The incident is still under investigation.