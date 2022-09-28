GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina woman is wanted for attempted murder after authorities said she fired multiple shots at him in a Gastonia parking lot last weekend, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of S. Chestnut Street.

Officers said they determined that 31-year-old Jasmine Gore of Chester, S.C., was in the parking lot when she saw her husband exit a vehicle.

Police said Gore fired multiple shots at him after he got out of the car. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Gore fled the shooting in her car and her husband called 911.

Officers have obtained an arrest warrant for Gore, charging her with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm within City limits.

Police said a photo of Gore was not available for release.