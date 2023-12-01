CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus and fled the scene, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred at the corner of South Tryon Street and Remount Road Friday morning, Dec. 1, 2023, near South End.

Medic confirms the student sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to CMC for treatment. Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials said the school bus had been rear-ended and that the vehicle that struck the bus left the scene.

It’s not known how many students were on the school bus at the time of the incident. Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for further information.

This case remains open and ongoing.